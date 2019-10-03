AISL: Higher freight rates brought by IMO 2020 seen

International carriers were expecting that higher freight rates would be imposed in the coming years due to higher bunker prices, as liners implement the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2020 sulphur cap.

Patrick Ronas, president of the Association of International Shipping Lines (AISL), said the IMO is taking a bold action to clean up shipping emissions by reducing the sulphur content in ships’ fuel oil.

Ronas said the IMO 2020 sulphur regulation is a game changer in the shipping industry.

Shipping lines must comply with the IMO 2020 ruling that seeks to bring down ship emission by 80 percent beginning January 1, 2020. The ships must be fitted with “scrubbers” or must utilize low sulfur fuel with 0.50 percent mass by mass (m/m) content.

“The IMO sulphur regulation is a significant increase to the cost of shipping. We see higher bunker prices leading to higher freight rates. The marine gas oil is approximately 50 percent more expensive,” he said during The Manila Times’ Shipping and Logistics Outlook forum on Monday.

Estimates showed that the additional cost to the container shipping industry would be more than $30 billion. Cost to port-to-port moves is estimated to increase by 10 percent to 20 percent.

Under the new global cap, ships will have to use fuel oil on board with a sulphur content of no more than 0.50 percent m/m, against the current limit of 3.50 percent, which has been in effect since January 1, 2012.

“There will be service disruptions, as vessel may be temporarily out of commission due to installation of scrubbers. This may take a month to install,” he said.

He added that the ship’s capacity may also be reduced to give way to scrubbers or space for LNG tanks. The vessels may also resort to slow steaming to conserve fuel.

He said the low sulphur fuels were much more expensive. However, by reducing the sulphur pollution from shipping by more than 80 percent, it would have a significant benefit to the environment and to people.

IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim said the reductions in sulphur oxide emissions resulting from the lower global sulphur cap were expected to have a significant beneficial impact on the environment and on human health, particularly that of people living in port cities and coastal communities.

“Ships may also meet the SOx emission requirements by using approved equivalent methods, such as exhaust gas cleaning systems or “scrubbers,” which “clean” the emissions before they are released into the atmosphere. In this case, the equivalent arrangement must be approved by the ship’s administration (the flag state),” Lim said.

