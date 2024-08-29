Akselos and Shell sign major agreement for asset optimisation

Shell and Akselos have signed an enterprise agreement for structural performance management. The new agreement between Akselos and Shell will extend successful projects with Shell Pearl GTL in Qatar, Shell Scotford in Canada, the Bonga FPSO and various deployments in the Gulf of Mexico. The new agreement aims to expand Akselos’ footprint across the entire Shell enterprise, making Akselos Shell’s primary partner for structural performance management.

Under this agreement, Shell will leverage Akselos’ Structural Performance Management (SPM) software to monitor the structural health of critical assets across the Shell portfolio in near real-time. Akselos’ SPM software will help enable Shell to optimise the lifecycle of critical assets safely and sustainably.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Shell,” said Thomas Leurent, CEO of Akselos. “Shell’s expertise in plant operations, new energy discoveries and technical know-how complements our strengths and will enable us to accelerate our growth and enhance the value we provide to our customers.”

Shell has a strong track record of innovation in the energy sector, and this agreement will enable Shell to leverage Akselos’ simulation technology to enhance asset performance, ensure uninterrupted operations, extend asset life and ultimately support the safe operation of assets at maximum output.

Shell Ventures is a long-time investor in Akselos. With the mission of commercialising innovation in the energy industry, Shell Ventures’ business development team actively guides its portfolio companies to scale up and grow in the market.

Since 2015, Akselos and Shell have worked together on targeted projects and most recently completed a three-year Enterprise Framework Agreement (EFA).

Source: Akselos