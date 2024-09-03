AKZONOBEL Announces Major Updates To Industry-First Forecasting Tool That Will Maximise Vessel Performance

AkzoNobel’s International® marine coatings brand has announced a series of updates to Intertrac® Vision, a digital forecasting tool designed to enable data-driven decision making on fouling control coatings for global vessel operators.

Intertrac® Vision analyses proprietary International® performance data across 200,000 drydocks and now with the addition of 10,000 vessel operators.

Harnessing the predictive capability of Artificial Intelligence, combined with reliable data, the tool accurately forecasts the return on investment for fouling control coating systems based on the specified vessel type, trading routes and performance scenarios.

The tool enables vessel operators to make more informed decisions on fouling control coatings which can help contribute to lower fuel consumption and reduced CO2 emissions.

The latest updates to Intertrac® Vision include analysis of total cost of vessel ownership and the ability to predict the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) of a vessel.

Other significant new features include the option to forecast over a 120-month cycle, either as one single event or as two 60-month consecutive dry dockings. This will provide greater flexibility to accommodate the specific requirements of vessel owners and operators. Predictions will depend on the route the vessel will take, fuel type, coating choice, and the impact of cleaning on how a vessel may perform in service.

Shipowners and operators are facing stricter regulations than ever before, following the extension of EU Emissions Trading Systems (EU ETS) in January 2024 and FuelEU Maritime Regulation coming into effect from January 2025, there is a growing need from vessel operators for extensive data and reliable insights to support more effective decision making.

A recent Lloyds List survey found that more than 59 per cent of shipowners consider hull coatings to be one of the best decarbonization measures they can take to comply with the International Marine Organisation’s CII and Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index.

Barry Kidd, Vessel Performance Manager at AkzoNobel, said: “Intertrac® was developed to empower shipowners and operators with bespoke insights to help make more informed decisions on vessel performance.

“Our technical experts understand how fouling challenges and vessel operations vary across trading routes, so our updated tool ensures a greater understanding of where improvements can be made to their vessel operations which in turn drives better investment decisions.

“We’re proud to announce that this next generation of Intertrac® Vision will equip customers with even greater insights to help them navigate the ever evolving regulatory landscape.”

Earlier this year, AkzoNobel demonstrated the predictive capabilities of Intertrac® Vision in a whitepaper where the tool accurately forecasted the performance of a VLCC vessel over a five year docking period.

Source: AkzoNobel