AkzoNobel leads maritime industry on carbon neutral agenda at this year’s SMM

AkzoNobel will showcase how its cutting-edge technology is helping to power the maritime industry’s carbon neutral journey at SMM this year.

Visitors to hall B5, booth 425 at this year’s SMM in Hamburg, Germany, will not only have the opportunity to meet AkzoNobel’s team of local industry experts who can provide technical advice, project and product quotes for their asset and its operation.

They will also have the chance to inspect at first-hand the ROV (remote operating vehicle) units, which are an integral element of AkzoNobel’s Intertrac® HullCare hull management solution from its International® brand.

The use of ROVs in the hull cleaning process sets new standards in sustainability – allowing for full reclamation of any waste generated – ensuring any paint debris and biofouling can be safely disposed of – rather than potentially contaminating the waters in which it is being cleaned.

This minimises the potential for the translocation of invasive species – and aligns fully with the 2020 BIMCO standard.

By combining this with the high-performance hull coating technology from the International® range and big data performance, the result is the industry’s most environmentally sustainable hull management package to date.

Over an extended 10-year docking cycle, Intertrac HullCare can help achieve step-change reductions in CO2 emissions of up to 34,000 tonnes and fuel savings of €4.6million in comparison to a typical five-year fouling control system, by ensuring smooth, clean hulls are maintained for longer.

Colin Mercer, Global HullCare Manager, at AkzoNobel, says: “AkzoNobel is renowned for leading the industry in innovation.

“By developing and harnessing cutting-edge technology and solutions we continue to provide the marine industry with stand-out solutions that both drive down operating costs while helping them hit their sustainability goals.

“Our innovative Intertrac HullCare system really exemplifies this approach. The proactive and optimised cleaning regime is designed to maintain performance over the operational cycle of deep-sea trading vessels, while they are conducting their normal operations.

“Unlike diver operated brush cleaning methods which can increase the risk of damage and potentially reduce the effective scheme life of a fouling control system, Intertrac HullCare uses technology which cleans the surface with water jets and reclamation with sustainable waste disposal routes.

“We’re delighted to showcase the system at SMM and provide visitors the opportunity to inspect the ROV units, which play such an important role in it.

“The future of the shipping sector depends on the choices taken today and we’re eager to demonstrate how we are supporting the industry in achieving new standards of sustainability.”

And as the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has committed to reducing the current 1 bn tonnes of CO2 emitted by ships by 2050, AkzoNobel, via it’s International(R) marine brand, will also be demonstrating its newest service the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) calculator at SMM.

The CII is an operational measure to calculate and adjust the carbon intensity performance of in-service vessels, taking into account the ship’s capacity and distance travelled, as well as its CO2 emissions.

AkzoNobel’s dedicated marine experts will use this to show decision-makers how to improve and maximise their fleet’s fuel efficiency, get better CII ratings and maintain proper CII ratings continuously – through choosing the right products and services, such as Intertrac HullCare, to ensure their vessels are optimised with the right coatings and clean hull to minimise drag and fouling and therefore improve performance.

SMM takes place at Hamburg Exhibition Centre, Hamburg, Germany between September 6 and September 9.

AkzoNobel’s International(R) marine coatings brand and subject matter experts can be located in hall B5, booth 425.

Source: AkzoNobel