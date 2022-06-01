AkzoNobel showcases its innovative and sustainable coatings at Posidonia 2022 as it continues to deliver fantastic results for Attica Group

AkzoNobel’s marine coatings business will demonstrate how its continued commitment to innovation is helping the maritime industry power ahead on its carbon-neutral journey at the upcoming Posidonia exhibition between 6th – 10th June in Athens.

AkzoNobel’s team of local industry experts will be on hand at the show on stand 4.110 to offer customers technical advice, project and product quotes for their asset and its operation, while also highlighting how its range of cutting-edge coatings and solutions are setting new standards in sustainability in the sector.

Among other recent innovations, AkzoNobel will also be showcasing Intertrac® HullCare, a leading sustainable hull management service at Posidonia.

It combines high-performance hull coating technology from its International® range, cutting edge ROV and big data performance monitoring, with proven hull cleaning techniques aligned with the BIMCO standard – and in doing so, provides the industry with the most environmentally sustainable hull management package to date.

Over an extended 10-year docking cycle, Intertrac HullCare can help achieve step-change reductions in CO2 emissions of up to 34,000 tonnes and fuel savings of €4.6million in comparison to a typical five-year fouling control system, by ensuring smooth, clean hulls are maintained for longer.

And as the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has committed to reducing the current 1 bn tonnes of CO2 emitted by ships by 2050, AkzoNobel Marine Coatings will also be demonstrating its newest service the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) calculator at Posidonia.

The CII is an operational measure to calculate and adjust the carbon intensity performance of in-service vessels, taking into account the ship’s capacity and distance travelled, as well as its CO2 emissions.

AkzoNobel’s dedicated experts will use this to show decision-makers how to improve and maximise their fleet’s fuel efficiency, get better CII ratings and maintain proper CII ratings continuously – through choosing the right products and services, such as Intertrac HullCare, to ensure their ship is optimised with the right coatings and clean hull to minimise drag and fouling and therefore improve performance.

AkzoNobel’s Marine Segment Manager, Chris Birkert, says: “We are delighted to be showcasing our latest innovations at this year’s Posidonia event.

“The future of the shipping sector depends on the choices taken today on its journey towards a carbon-neutral future, and we’re eager to show those in attendance at Posidonia how we are supporting the industry in achieving new standards of sustainability.”

AkzoNobel’s attendance at Posidonia this year comes after the largest passenger shipping group in Greece, the third in the Mediterranean Sea and among the ten largest in Europe, Attica Group has recently extended the number of ships using AkzoNobel’s flagship product Intersleek® 1100SR.

Intersleek 1100SR is the only fluoropolymer foul-release coating on the market that is entirely biocide-free – setting new standards in environmental performance. Its patented slime-release technology helps vessels achieve reduced drag, improved fuel efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions.

At the same time, it provides operators with a speed loss of less than 1% over a docking cycle, as well as lasting beyond ten years without being recoated – offering stand-out savings in costs and time.

Following the success of using the coatings last year, Attica Group has coated three additional passenger ships in its fleet with the paint – the Blue Star Naxos (docked February 2022), Blue Star Myconos (docked March 2022) and the Blue Star Patmos (docked April 2022).

Attica Group Deck Superintendent, Mr. Tsourouflis, comments: “Our vessels take millions of passengers a year to destinations all across the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond, so we require underwater hull coatings that can be relied on to perform day-in and day-out.

“Intersleek 1100SR has already delivered outstanding macro and micro fouling control on the vessels in our fleet that it was previously applied upon, so we had no hesitation in choosing it when it came time to recoating a further three ships.

“At Attica Group we take our environmental responsibilities incredibly seriously – and by using Intersleek® 1100SR we can drive down CO2 emissions in service – helping us on our sustainability journey.”

Source: Akzo Nobel