AkzoNobel’s new digital tool helps ship owners improve dry docking efficiency

Known as DryDoQ Insights, it closely predicts the condition of a vessel’s underwater hull without the need for visual inspection. Using data analytics, it has a unique capacity to build a complete picture of the corrosion and fouling on the surface – helping to improve maintenance planning and increase efficiency.

The technology has been launched as a minimal viable product to one of the world’s largest fleet operators, who will carry out testing and provide continuous feedback so that further developments and improvements can be made. The system is simultaneously also available to the wider market.

It’s the latest example of AkzoNobel’s vision on innovation, exploring new horizons to deliver solutions beyond the expectation and imagination of customers.

“As a premium solution and service provider for the shipping industry, we’re always looking for ways to give our customers a competitive edge,” explains Michael Hindmarsh, the AkzoNobel Incubator Lead for the UK. “DryDoQ Insights enables vessel owners to make more informed decisions about upcoming dry docking requirements, which in turn will help them to better control their maintenance costs.”

Adds Massimo Rubesa, Coatings and Materials Specialist at Stolt Tankers Shipowning: “As a company that sees the value in exploring the latest innovations in terms of products and services for improving vessel efficiencies, we are pleased to be part of the conception of DryDoQ Insights. We look forward to further developing the tool, which has the potential to bring clear benefits to the industry.”

The new tool makes its predictions based on proprietary data enriched with multiple external data sources. It highlights specific areas for consideration, taking into account the specific vessel type, trading pattern and previous dry-docking events.

AkzoNobel’s Marine and Protective Coatings business is a leader in big data analysis in the marine industry, with more than 40 years of experience. A range of digital tools has been developed for customers, including Intertrac Vision, which projects the effects that various coating scenarios will have on the hull performance of a vessel before they have been applied.

Source: DryDoQ