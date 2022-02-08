Al Seer Marine among anchor investors in Abu Dhabi Ports ahead of IPO

Abu Dhabi: Al Seer Marine PJSC, the leading marine company in the Middle East region that is engaged across multiple marine sectors and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has announced today a sizeable investment of 375 million equity shares (AED 1.2 billion) in Abu Dhabi Ports Group allocated ahead of its IPO.

The investment will support Al Seer Marine to generate growth in the country and the wider region and will accelerate the company’s local and international expansion plans. Al Seer Marine has been rapidly growing its portfolio, which now includes Abu Dhabi Ports Group which will list on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Tuesday.

Guy Neivens, Chief Executive Officer of Al Seer Marine, said: “The investment in Abu Dhabi Ports Group is crucial for improving the company’s competitiveness and revenue capacity performance. The port is an economic driver, not only in UAE but across the region. Our participation highlights our confidence in Abu Dhabi Ports Group IPO and sets a benchmark for the investor community at large.”

Founded in 2003, Al Seer Marine is a leader in marine services in the region with 1 billion in paid-in capital and over 1,200 employees. As of December 2021, the company’s assets amounted to AED 6.1 billion, compared to AED 717.81 million at the start of the year. Al Seer Marine provides vessels construction services, operation, refurbishment, and yacht management to private customers, as well as fulfilling public sector vessels contracts.

Source: Al Seer Marine