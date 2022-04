Al-Zour refinery to be operational in few weeks: KIPIC

Kuwait’s 615,000 b/d Al-Zour refinery is expected to be operational over the next few weeks, state run Kuwait News Agency reported April 25, citing Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company.

KIPIC dismissed reports of suspension of the refinery’s operations calling them “untrue”.

Al-Zour is the country’s biggest refining facility. The facility’s crude distillation unit is scheduled to come online in June.

Source: Platts