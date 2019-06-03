Alacero: Threat of deindustrialization continues to grow

The climate for doing business in Latin America worsened between January and April, due to turbulence in the Brazilian economy, the largest in the region, according to the quarterly report of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) of Brazil and the Institute of Economic Research (IFO) from Germany. Besides Brazil, another country that contributed to the worsening of the index was Mexico, while Colombia and Peru were the only countries that showed an improvement in the period. The Argentine trade balance showed a positive balance, although it should continue to be closely monitored. Most central banks have kept rates steady at recent meetings, reflecting contained inflation and reduced pressure for the normalization of the global monetary policy

The steel market in the region during January to March 2019 showed a 3% drop in the consumption of rolled steel compared to the same period in 2018. The regional production of crude and rolled steel until April decreased by 5% and 9%, respectively, versus January to April of the previous year. Still, the ups and downs in production for the first four months point to an increase in consumption. From January to April, the cumulated production of crude and rolled steel was below that indicated in 2018. This year, there is a gradual increase and the expectations for the year are growing, even if the scenario is not as positive as 2018.

The region increased its imports by 17% between February and March 2019, identifying a 4% increase compared to January-March 2018. The participation of imports in regional consumption also increased this year: regional consumption is now supplied with 37% of these imports, in contrast to 35% in the period from January to March of 2018. The same accumulated growth was identified in the first two months (35% – 37%), confirming the dependence on consumption of imported rolled steel, in the face of production falls. The deficit registered in January-March 2019 was 3.5 Mt, with 342 thousand tons more than January-March of the previous year (3.1 Mt).

Crude steel production grows, but rolled steel production falls in April

Despite negative oscillations compared to the same accumulated period of 2018, due to changes in consumption and market uncertainties, crude steel production increased by 1% and rolled steel production fell by 4% in April, respectively, compared to March 2019.

Crude Steel. Latin America had a production of 5.2 Mt of crude steel in April, 5.6% lower than in the same period of 2018 (5.5 Mt). For the year 2019, 21 Mt were produced, 5% less than Jan-April 2018 (21.9 Mt). The same cumulative comparison for the first three months also showed a 5% decline, but a growth compared to the previous months shows a recovery in the market. In the year, Brazil is the main producer with 11.3 Mt, representing 54% of the annual regional total. Rolled Steel. The region produced 4.2 Mt of rolled steel in April, 11% less than in the same period in 2018 (4.7 Mt). It was produced16.7 Mt in the year, representing a decrease of 9% compared to the first 4 months of 2018 (18.3 Mt). The comparison accumulated in the previous report indicated a 7% drop. The main producers in the year are Brazil with 7.5 Mt (45% of the Latin American total) and Mexico with 5.9 Mt (35% of the region’s total).

Trade balance imbalance increases

The Latin America economies are trying to avoid another lost decade. The region’s GDP is expected to grow only 1.4% this year, according to Itaú BBA estimates, due to the economic slowdown in Brazil and Mexico, the crisis in Argentina and the collapse of Venezuela. As a result, companies refuse to issue more debt, concentrating mainly on refinancing future maturities. Also, more companies are bidding on domestic markets, which have plenty of liquidity. Large investment banks reduced their exposure to emerging market assets, and their clients took record amounts of money from the Latin American countries.

The region, which is still trying to recover from the end of the commodity boom, had an average annual growth rate of just 0.7 percent in the year. This pace does not follow the growth of the population, which means that the inhabitants are poorer today than in 2012, according to the International Monetary Fund. According to the Americas Quarterly, the investment deficit in infrastructure is 2.5 percent of the GDP, or $ 150 billion a year

The industrial production faces downward scenarios in many Latin American countries. In April, the levels achieved the lowest recorded in the last six months in Brazil and in the last three years in Mexico. While Argentina faced a year of decline with a drop of 10.3% compared to March and the latest data also shows a downturn in Chile, Colombia’s industrial sector conditions improved in April with increased sales. Imports. 2..1 Mt of rolled steel were imported in March, 9% more than March 2018 (1.9 Mt). In the period from January to March 2019, Latin America imported 5.9 Mt of rolled steel, 4% more than in the same period of 2018 (5.6 Mt). Of this total, 70% corresponds to flat products (4.1 Mt), 27% to long products (1.6 Mt) and 3% to seamless pipes (164 thousand tons). In March, imports of rolled products accounted 37% of the total region’s consumption, the same percentage in the first quarter of 2019, which discourages local industry, trade tensions and jeopardizes employment sources.

Exports. 716 thousand tons of rolled products were exported in March, 4% less than in February 2019 (748 thousand tons) and 24% less than March 2018 (937 thousand tons). In the period from January to March, Latin American exports of rolled steel were 2.4 Mt, 4% less than in the same period of last year (2.5 Mt). Of this total, 48% correspond to long products (1.1 Mt), 42% to flat products (1.0 Mt) and 10% to seamless pipes (253 thousand t).

Trade Deficit. The region recorded a trade deficit of 1.39 Mt of rolled steel in March 2019. This imbalance is 41% higher than in March 2018 (0.99 Mt) and 31% higher than in February 2019 (1.06 Mt). Brazil is followed by Argentina in the positive trade balance of rolled products between January and March. The first with 666 thousand tons, and Argentina with a positive balance of 14 thousand tons. However, the Argentine positive balance should be taken with caution due to its low representation, needing to confirm in the coming performance for a more realistic projection.

On the contrary, the largest deficit was recorded in Mexico (-1.7 Mt). Followed by Colombia (-526 thousand tons), Chile (-517 thousand tons) and Peru (-448 thousand tons). The evolution of trade flows and the balance can be observed in Chart 03.



Source: Alacero