Alba and KCC announce a new four-year contract of affreightment

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), and KCC Chartering AS, a subsidiary of Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (“KCC”), announce a four-year contract of affreightment (“COA”) for shipments of alumina from Australia to Bahrain starting 2022. The COA, covering a major share of Alba’s alumina imports, continues the long-standing and close co-operation between Alba and KCC.

KCC’s CEO Engebret Dahm commented: “we have enjoyed a strong business relationship with Alba on a continuous basis for more than thirty years and are proud to continue serving Alba with both our CABU and CLEANBU vessels for another four years period running up to the end of 2025.”

Alba’s CEO, Mr. Ali Al Baqali adds: “Keeping together is progress and working together is success. We are delighted to have renewed our partnership with KCC for additional 4 years. This speaks volume of the strong ties which both of us have developed over the last 3 decades.”

Source: Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA