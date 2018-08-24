Albwardy Damen expands ship repair services to SOHAR Port and Freezone

Albwardy Damen, a joint venture providing shipbuilding and ship repair services to the marine and oil and gas related industries in the Middle East, has announced that it has launched a full range of afloat, workshop, and diving services at SOHAR Port and Freezone.

The new SOHAR operations represents the fourth location of operations in the Middle East, adding to Albwardy Damen’s Afloat Repairs Division comprehensive workshop facilities in Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah.

Willem Moelker, Sales and Marketing Director, comments, “Our strategic expansion into SOHAR has been driven by demand from customers and other stakeholders. Albwardy Damen is the first ship repair company to have a presence in Oman’s rapidly growing logistics hub.

“We are grateful to SOHAR Port and Freezone for their unwavering support and cooperation, without which this new base of operations wouldn’t have been made possible. Albwardy Damen is keen to support the continued success of SOHAR Port and Freezone as the ‘Gateway to the Gulf’.”

Albwardy Damen’s repair portfolio includes hull and deck steel repairs including pipework, hydro-blasting and painting works, as well as mechanical works such as engine overhaul, hydraulic and electrical works. Certified Riding squads are also available to meet customer requirements on board vessels.

“By establishing this new venture, vessels in SOHAR which require repairs and maintenance will be able to get on their way as soon as possible. Our engineers can be on board within hours, reducing mobilisation and repair times dramatically,” added Mr Moelker.

Additionally, vessels calling into Sohar can benefit from the nearby Albwardy Damen Diving, which has been serving the marine industry since 1995. The diving hub is located in Fujairah Port but the diving teams are able to serve regional ports and anchorages. The dive teams can also carry out a full range of diving services in African ports.

