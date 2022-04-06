Alewijnse and SEAFAR join forces to help make autonomous shipping a reality

Alewijnse and SEAFAR have joined forces to contribute to the development of autonomous shipping. In a new partnership, Alewijnse will work with SEAFAR on the integration of its innovative on-board remote control systems and the optimisation of technical maintenance and support. This will help ensure that the maritime industry is ready for SEAFAR as its ground-breaking technology gains momentum.

In the future, captains will work ashore instead of on board the vessels they command. From a control center, each captain will direct several ships at once, which may be sailing on different canals and rivers. Only a few sailors will be on board, for maintenance, docking, loading and unloading. Should an emergency arise, a helmsman on the bridge can take temporary control of the ship.

A boyhood dream? Not so. In fact, technology and services company SEAFAR has already made this semi-autonomous sailing a reality by controlling ten ships from a control room in Antwerp, and it is planning similar facilities in Namur and Dordrecht. The company aims to have thirty new and existing ships operational, in both inland and coastal shipping, by the end of the year. To advance its plans, SEAFAR is joining forces with Alewijnse to take steps towards the development of innovative systems that will connect with electrical equipment on board to enable remote maintenance and other interventions direct from the control centers. In this way the two companies will make the maritime industry #SEAFAReady! for the future.

A pioneer in autonomous shipping

Technology and services company SEAFAR is a pioneer in semi-autonomous shipping. Their captains direct ships remotely from a control room. They steer up to three ships at a time, 80% goes autonomous, with only a few crew remaining on board. The major advantage, according to CEO and founder Louis-Robert Cool (pictured above, on left, with Tom Milder, COO Alewijnse) is that: “The captain can do his job in eight hours, and then another captain takes over his shift, and so on. Also, the navigation and maneuvering can be done in a very efficient way through the application of innovative techniques such as artificial intelligence, which can predict behavior using algorithms, and machine learning, which can identify objects and the surrounding environment using sensors, in order to optimise sailing behavior. These are unique techniques for inland navigation that, by combining different elements, form an efficient whole.”

Same direction

To further advance its semi-autonomous sailing capabilities, SEAFAR searched for a party in the market to work with on the rollout of new systems, providing technical support, maintenance and remote services. With Alewijnse, the technology developer has chosen a major player in the market, with wide knowledge and experience in electrification and automation for the maritime sector. As a system integrator Alewijnse offers a comprehensive package of technical solutions that includes full electrical installations, systems for energy distribution, generation and propulsion, process automation, audio, video & ICT and systems for safety, navigation and communication.

Our cooperation is still very new,” continues Louis-Robert Cool, “but our views of the future of the market are the same and we can reinforce each other in a complementary way. Our vision of modernizing the current fleet in the Netherlands is the same as well. Together we would like to expand our network and enter into partnerships in the Dutch market. We are keen to link up on new projects with Alewijnse, to take on several at the same time and to optimise the service we provide to our customers, in order to make more vessels #SEAFARReady! for the future.”

Forward-looking

Tom Milder, COO at Alewijnse adds: “We would like to be a future-oriented company. Through our partnership with SEAFAR, we will demonstrate just how well equipped our systems are for emerging technologies like semi-autonomous sailing. We are already experienced with this technology and the specialist equipment needed for it such as remote systems, onboard cameras to provide real-time situational awareness, GPS equipment programmed with emergency scenarios such as holding position, and image and voice communication equipment.

Extensive network

Because we work with major shipyards and vessel owners, we have an extensive network, especially for the construction of new inland, cargo and coastal vessels. We also have extensive knowledge and experience in system design,the installation of electrical installations and providing after-sales service. Many ships have Alewijnse equipment that we maintain, and this service can be easily extended for SEAFAR systems. More and more ships are installing this equipment.”

Strengthening inland shipping

According to Cool, semi-autonomous sailing is the answer to the current problems in inland navigation. “On the one hand, the road to obtaining a license is not an easy one, but on the other hand there is a huge shortage of crew. By 2030 it is estimated that the sector will be short of around 6000 people. By implementing new technologies, it is possible to change the working practices and make the job of captain not only more attractive, but also increase the resources available because sailing has become more efficient. There is also a business case for boosting inland navigation, because it frees up more capital for investments into sustainable technology.”

Confidence for the future

Milder adds: “The major advantages of unmanned sailing are saving costs, the possibility of 24/7 sailing while observing the work and rest time regulations, and increasing safety. It also improves the working conditions of the captains, who can now do their job in a comfortable, dry and warm environment, with screens in front of them and seated in comfort, and with attractive working hours and travel distances. In addition, the local regulations are favorable. In Belgium they are already well advanced in developing permits, especially in Flanders, and in the Netherlands things are starting to move as well.

“Together with Seafar we are taking steps to make semi-autonomous sailing even more accessible and to make ships #SEAFAReady! It’s not just a boyhood dream, it’s already here with ships actively using the technology. This proven concept gives us confidence for the future.”

Source: Alewijnse