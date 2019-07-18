Alewijnse continues cooperation with Niestern Sander with new contact for hydrographic research vessel

Dutch shipyard Koninklijke (Royal) Niestern Sander has awarded Alewijnse Marine the contract for the delivery of the complete electrical installation on board the hydrographic research vessel Geo Ranger, building number 864. With this latest order, Alewijnse is continuing its successful cooperation with the leading shipyard group following the recent completion of the utility vessel PW 18, the first fully electrically powered utility vessel to be built in the Netherlands.

Alewijnse Marine is responsible for the complete electric and automation outfitting. This will include the design, building, installation and commissioning of the electrical installation from the 400V on-board network, navigation console, lighting, fire alarm system and communications equipment to the network cabling for the survey equipment and the associated alarm, monitoring and control systems. The vessel will be built under the supervision of Lloyd’s Register with completion scheduled for in April 2020.

Geo Ranger

The 41-metre Geo Ranger has been designed by the yard in cooperation with Conoship International B.V. for Geo Plus B.V. Once operational, she will be available for charter by parties conducting hydrographic surveys, such as companies involved in dredging and the building and maintenance of offshore wind farms. The vessel will be fitted out with the latest sustainable technologies including advanced diesel-electric propulsion, LED lightning and heat recovery from the cooling water of the diesel generators. She will also not have an emergency diesel generator on board. Emergency power will instead be supplied by batteries.

Experienced in the special requirements of survey vessels

Alewijnse Marine has extensive expertise and experience in the design, installation, commissioning and servicing of electrical systems for a wide range of advanced offshore vessels, including survey vessels. Previous projects have included the installation of electrical and automation systems on board a series of Pilot Station Vessels (PSVs) for the Dutch Pilotage Association. Recently, Alewijnse was also a key partner in the initial design, production, installation and commissioning of all the electrical systems on board the newbuild 72-metre survey vessel Fugro Venturer.

Source: Alewijnse Marine