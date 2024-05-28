Alewijnse expands Mediterranean presence with opening of new service hub in Vilanova, Spain

Alewijnse has opened the doors of a new service facility just outside Barcelona, which is recognised as one of the leading centres for superyacht repair and refit in the Mediterranean region. With this strategic move, the electrical system integrator can now offer even better and faster electrical services on board all types of motor and sailing yachts in the Southern European region.

With the establishment of a Spanish service hub at Pendennis Vilanova in the port city of Vilanova i la Geltrú, south-west of Barcelona, Alewijnse is reinforcing its existing presence in Southern Europe. This new facility complements the Alewijnse service hub in La Ciotat on the south coast of France, which was opened in 2015. Together they serve as strategic additions to Alewijnse’s service network alongside locations in the Netherlands, Romania and Vietnam.

Faster service for superyachts

Maurice Vlaming, Manager Service at Alewijnse, explains: “By launching a new Spanish branch, we are making Alewijnse’s specialised knowledge and service directly available to owners and managers in Spain. We are now able to respond faster and more efficiently to the service needs of the many superyachts sailing along Spain’s Mediterranean coast, with coverage extending from Cartagena in the west to Genova in the east.”

Rapidly growing market

With this strategic opening in a new location, Alewijnse is responding to the rapidly growing demand for service and refits in the yacht segment. “The market for vessels requiring upgrades and new technologies in areas such as audio/video, navigation & communication, and automation, is growing rapidly. Owners are seeking a partner with extensive knowledge and experience in electrification and automation,” continues Maurice.

One-stop-shop

Drawing on over 135 years of experience, Alewijnse is a well-established name in the yacht build and repair sector. The company offers a comprehensive package of electrical installations and systems automation. These cover energy generation and distribution, propulsion, navigation and communication, audio/video, IT, entertainment, lighting and security. With its merger with Tijssen Elektro, a specialist in yachts up to 60 meters, Alewijnse is taking its capabilities across the sector to an even higher level. Together, they now offer a one-stop-shop for all types of yachts ranging from 30 to 130 metres.

Leon Melet, Team Lead Service Yachts, adds: “Our company is closely involved in the complete lifecycle of yachts, from new builds to refits, maintenance, and after-sales service. Thanks to the large number of projects that we have completed, our systems can be found on yachts of all shapes and sizes. And with a service offering that covers the entire yacht lifecycle, our new location in Barcelona is now ready to welcome yachts for all types of maintenance, repairs and refits at any scale.

