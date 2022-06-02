Alfa Laval and customers – together for sustainable shipping at Posidonia

Alfa Laval is eager to meet customers again at the Posidonia 2022 shipping exhibition, taking place 6–10 June in Athens, Greece. Much has happened since the event was last held. Alfa Laval will present its broad portfolio of marine equipment, solutions and services – including the StormGeo offering and other digital services. Throughout, it will focus on ways that Alfa Laval is supporting and enabling sustainable shipping.

Alfa Laval invites visitors from the Greek and international shipping communities to explore the latest developments in a truly diverse marine portfolio. At the stands, experts will be ready to discuss numerous ways of working together for sustainable shipping, in areas ranging from compliance to decarbonization.

Complete compliance solutions

Alfa Laval has a full portfolio of solutions for complying with environmental regulations. Besides the recently launched PureNOx LS, they include vessel-specific options for ballast water treatment, such as PureBallast 3 Ex deckhouses for tankers. These join long-established solutions like PureSOx, which has become even more relevant at today’s high oil prices. Shipowners find added peace of mind in the ongoing support for these products, as shown by the success of Alfa Laval’s compliance service packages.

Expanded offering for smaller vessels

Smaller vessels depend no less on compliance and performance than their larger counterparts. Alfa Laval has a growing range of solutions sized for their needs, including PureNOx LS 50, PureBilge Compact, the AQUA Blue Mini freshwater generator and the MIB 503 separator for oil cleaning.

Supporting the fuel transition

Alfa Laval is propelling the marine industry on its decarbonization journey. Not only are solutions like Aalborg dual-fuel boilers and PureCool maximizing the potential of LNG, Alfa Laval is also working with the full range of fuel alternatives. Those include LPG, biofuels, methanol and soon ammonia, represented in a fast-growing range of solutions. As a member of key organizations, such as the Methanol Institute and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, Alfa Laval is also partnering with others in the industry to meet fuel and emission challenges.

New paths to energy efficiency

From the differing requirements of future fuels to regulations like EEDI/EEXI and CII, decarbonization puts energy in focus. Alfa Laval is providing compact new ways to recover and save energy, such as the Aalborg Micro and the recently launched E‑PowerPack. Other energy-saving solutions will come, including wind-assisted and wind propulsion from Oceanbird, a joint venture between Alfa Laval and Wallenius.

Effective answers from bow to stern

Through efficiency and reliability, even traditional equipment can make vessels more sustainable. Alfa Laval continues to enhance and expand these benefits, for example through a new marine line of gasketed plate heat exchangers and new platforms for oil treatment and filtration. Other advances include the launch of Viscochief 3, making Alfa Laval’s cutting-edge booster automation available to more customers.

Worldwide service – physical or digital

Through 24/7 Service & Support, customers have easy access to the Alfa Laval Marine Service network – anytime, anywhere. Alfa Laval experts support customer success on board, but today more than 50% of service needs can be solved remotely. For example, the newly launched Marine Online Field Service enables remote troubleshooting of Alfa Laval centrifugal separators and PureBallast systems. With live remote assistance from Alfa Laval experts, crews can be guided to a solution and return quickly to efficient operations.

Visitors to Posidonia will be able to discuss these topics and learn about the many related solutions. Alfa Laval, including StormGeo, will be located at Stand 2204, Hall 2.

Source: Alfa Laval