Alfa Laval expands its PureBallast 3 training programme with three new sites for crew training

Compliance in ballast water treatment depends on crew knowledge as well as the ballast water treatment system itself. To help customers secure the needed competence, Alfa Laval is expanding its Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 training programme with crew training in Houston, Manila and Mumbai.

Alfa Laval will begin PureBallast 3 crew training courses in Houston, Manila and Mumbai during the first and second quarters of 2019. The strategically located sites complement Alfa Laval’s state-of-the-art facility in Stockholm, forming a network of training locations to serve the needs of customers worldwide.

“Training is integral to success in ballast water treatment,” says Anders Lindmark, Head of Alfa Laval PureBallast. ” Marine authorities have made clear that a lack of crew knowledge is not a valid reason for non-compliance. So besides providing crew training on board and online, Alfa Laval is making convenient courses available where our customers do business.”

No matter which of the three sites they choose, customers can expect well-equipped facilities that are modern and purpose-designed. Likewise, they will encounter knowledgeable and experienced instructors, ready to share insights and best practices developed over years of hands-on work with ballast water treatment.

Lindmark points out that training is more than a matter of system knowledge. “PureBallast 3 is designed for ease of use, which means crews can quickly learn its operation and maintenance,” he says. “However, ballast water treatment is still a relatively new application. For crew members to get it right, they need to understand not only how, but also why and when the ballast water treatment system should be used.”

“Simply put, Alfa Laval crew training will help customers ensure safe, correct and efficient operation of their PureBallast 3 systems,” Lindmark says. “By leading to optimal system use, it will safeguard their investment and their compliance.”

Source: Alfa Laval