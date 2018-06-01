Alfa Laval publishes new white paper detailing the impact of MARPOL Annex VI fuel strategies on boilers and burners

Alfa Laval is a leading marine provider of boiler technology, combustion technology and solutions for environmental compliance. Today the company has released a new white paper that explores the impact of fuel choices for complying with MARPOL Annex VI on boiler and burner operation.

“MARPOL Annex VI fuel strategies and their influence on combustion in boilers” sheds light on a frequently overlooked aspect of meeting today’s SOx emission regulations. To comply with MARPOL Annex VI, ship owners and operators can install a scrubber and continue using HFO, or they can work with one or more compliant fuels: LNG, MGO or low-sulphur/ultra-low-sulphur HFO. While the boiler is generally not a part of this decision, its operation will ultimately be affected.

“Depending on the choice made, there can be many different factors to consider when it comes to boilers and burners,” says Jeroen Van Riel, Global Service Manager, Boiler Service at Alfa Laval. “There may be boiler modifications needed to perform optimally with a scrubber, or there may be issues with fuel line safety and the properties of alternative fuels. New flame characteristics, for example, may produce different results with an existing boiler configuration.”

In the new white paper, each MARPOL Annex VI fuel strategy is examined individually, together with its potential effects on boilers and their combustion. The paper does not argue for or against any of the strategies, but rather provides a clear and neutral overview from the perspective of steam production.

Alfa Laval is uniquely positioned to provide knowledge about this topic, having developed and supplied marine boiler technology for nearly a century. Today’s Alfa Laval Aalborg boilers and burners are at the forefront of the industry and include solutions for working with multiple fuels.

In addition, Alfa Laval possesses significant insight into all strategies for MARPOL Annex VI compliance. Not only is Alfa Laval PureSOx today’s leading SOx scrubber solution, Alfa Laval is also a leading developer of fuel conditioning and supply systems for both traditional and alternative fuels.

“As a full-scope supplier, Alfa Laval’s aim is to provide complete solutions and support, regardless of the customer’s fuel choices,” says Van Riel. “Our new white paper can be a valuable tool for customers in evaluating the issues and getting the best performance from their boilers, no matter which fuel strategy they decide on.”

Source: Alfa Laval