Alfa Laval will host the Marine Innovation Summit 2023 to explore the path towards a decarbonized future

The event takes place online on March 28th from 9 to 11:15 am CEST, and attendees across the industry are invited to participate and engage with thought leaders in the field.

As the world faces unprecedented environmental challenges, the shipping industry must take decisive action to reduce its carbon footprint. The Marine Innovation Summit 2023 will deep dive into pressing topics of how to achieve decarbonization with the support of digitalization, and emission reduction technologies. Registration is open, free and will be streamed live from Alfa Laval’s head office in Lund, Sweden at 9:00 am CEST.

Accelerating decarbonization in the maritime industry

The Marine Innovation Summit is a forum that convenes experts across the industry to discuss the advancements in the global maritime industry that can accelerate its transition towards sustainable shipping.

This year, the event will bring together renowned industry leaders to discuss the evolving carbon management landscape in the maritime sector. The summit will engage prominent industry leaders to not only discuss the most optimized way of using digitalization and other green technologies but also explore retrofitting opportunities for the existing ships, to enable decarbonization of the entire shipping landscape.

“Without embracing new technologies to optimize ship operations, we risk falling behind global emissions reduction targets,” says Sameer Kalra, President, Alfa Laval Marine Division. Engaging diverse stakeholders across the industry to have forward-looking discussions around existing and emerging technologies will accelerate our journey towards sustainable shipping.”

Through meaningful discussions and engaging presentations, participants will gain a better understanding of the latest technologies, opportunities, and challenges that the transition towards sustainable shipping brings along with it.

Distinguished speakers and panellists to drive discussions

The Marine Innovation Summit 2023 will bring together a diverse group of industry leaders, including representatives from notable shipping companies, environment committees and research institutes, for a 2-hour live-streamed event. During two panel discussions, the speakers and panellists will share their insights on key technologies, innovations, and possibilities that can be leveraged by the maritime industry to achieve emission reduction targets.

One of the highlights of the summit is the keynote speech by Johannah Christensen, CEO of the Global Maritime Forum. She will inspire us with her talk on the important topic titled ‘The challenges and opportunities facing international shipping in its quest for decarbonization.’

Allan Nygård Bertelsen, CEO of Hydro Hull Cleaning AS will be the summit’s Inspirational speaker. He will shed light on the topic ‘Is Robotic Hull Cleaning an idea whose time has come?’ He will also touch upon the relationship between hull cleaning, vessel performance and fuel consumption together with solutions available to overcome the challenges of hull cleaning.

Source: Alfa Laval