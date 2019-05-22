Alfa Laval’s Anders Lindmark moves from ballast water treatment to exhaust gas cleaning

Anders Lindmark, formerly Head of Alfa Laval PureBallast, has transitioned from ballast water treatment into another compliance application. As Business Unit President, Gas Systems, he now oversees the Alfa Laval PureSOx offering in exhaust gas cleaning.

On 1st May, Anders Lindmark stepped into his new role as Business Unit President, Gas Systems. The move follows years of service in ballast water treatment, comprising a number of key milestones for Alfa Laval PureBallast 3. Besides cementing itself as the leading ballast water treatment solution, the system became a forerunner with U.S. Coast Guard type approval and was first to be certified according to the IMO revised G8 guidelines.

Lindmark’s new role is based in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, where he will drive the continued development of Alfa Laval’s SOx scrubber offering. Like PureBallast 3, Alfa Laval PureSOx has established itself among today’s foremost compliance solutions.

“The PureSOx team is highly skilled, and I’ve followed its accomplishments even during my time with PureBallast,” says Lindmark. “In the 10 years since the first vessel set sail with PureSOx on board, they’ve developed an extraordinary product and service offering, ranging from hybrid systems with the industry’s most effective closed-loop water cleaning technology to market-leading connectivity in the form of PureSOx Connect. I’m proud to join such a dynamic team and excited to continue moving PureSOx forward.”

Next year will be important for both ballast water treatment and exhaust gas cleaning, with revised G8 requirements taking effect and fuel changes potentially increasing the demand for scrubbers. As 2020 approaches, Lindmark is pleased to be associated with both offerings.

“It’s a privilege to be connected with two leading solutions that address such vital industry challenges,” Lindmark reflects. “In my work with PureBallast and ballast water treatment, I’ve appreciated the close dialogue with customers, industry experts and other stakeholders. I look forward to a similar dialogue when it comes to PureSOx and exhaust gas cleaning.”

Lindmark’s successor as Head of Alfa Laval PureBallast will be Peter Sahlén, who has been with the PureBallast team since 2012. For the past five years, Sahlén has served as Head of Research & Development for the PureBallast offering.

Source: Alfa Laval