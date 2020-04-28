Alfaport-VOKA and Antwerp Port Authority agree to extend payment deadline for port dues

In order to support companies in the port in these exceptional circumstances, Antwerp Port Authority has agreed to let them delay payment of port dues for seagoing ships and barges.

Due to the problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic the Antwerp port community has asked the Port Authority for support measures.

After consulting Alfaport, the Port Authority has agreed to extend the payment deadline for port dues to 48 days instead of 30 days for barges and 18 days for seagoing ships. This deferment of payment applies to all ships calling the port of Antwerp from 1 May to 30 June, and may subsequently be extended if necessary. For maritime shipping, this delay is applied to tonnage dues & berthing dues.

A similar deferment is being prepared for concessions and will be submitted to the Port of Authority Board of Directors for discussion at the end of May.

These measures will keep Port of Antwerp competitive with neighbouring ports. Antwerp Port Authority and Alfaport-VOKA will keep a close watch on the situation, in consultation with each other.

Source: Port of Antwerp