Alfaport-Voka, Antwerp Port Authority and Maatschappij Linkerscheldeoever agree to extend payment period for concessions

In order to support the Port of Antwerp concession-holders in the present exceptional circumstances, Antwerp Port Authority and Maatschappij Linkerscheldeoever (MLSO) have agreed to grant an extension of the payment period for domain concessions.

In response to the Covid-19 crisis the members of the Antwerp port community asked the Port Authority and MLSO for support measures. After consultation with Alfaport, the Port Authority and MLSO have decided to extend the deadline for payment of concession fees until 30 July 2020, for invoices relating to Q3 2020.

The Port Authority and MLSO may exceptionally switch to monthly invoices for Q3 2020, on the basis of a specific request by the concession-holder, with reasons being given. This request must be submitted at the latest by 10 June 2020 to [email protected] (Port Authority) or [email protected] (MLSO).

Source: Antwerp Port Authority