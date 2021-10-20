Algeria 2021/22 wheat imports seen at 8 mln tonnes – USDA attache

Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service post in Algiers:

“Due to insufficient rain, Algerian grain production in 2021/22 declined by 38%. As a result, grain imports are predicted to increase. While Algeria relies primarily on European wheat, German wheat is making gains at the expense of French wheat. Additionally, Algeria recently imported Russian wheat for the first time in five years, due to changes in Algeria’s import specifications…. Post estimates wheat imports at 7.548 MMT (million metric tons) in MY2020/21 and 8 MMT in MY2021/22, despite the current measures and policies in place to reduce imports.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago)

.