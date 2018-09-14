Algeria bought 630,000 tonnes in wheat tender – traders

Recent News

  

Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC bought 630,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in a tender that closed on Wednesday, traders said on Thursday.

Prices paid by OAIC ranged between $262 and $263 a tonne, cost and freight included, the traders said.

Most of the volume is expected to be sourced from France, Algeria’s main wheat supplier, they said.

The tender had called for shipment in November.

Algeria, one of the world’s largest grain importers, does not disclose details of its tenders and results reported by traders are estimates.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz)

