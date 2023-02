Algeria bought about 30,000 tonnes corn from Argentina last week -traders

Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have bought about 30,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from Argentina in a purchase made late last week, European traders said on Thursday.

It was believed to have been purchased at around $339 a tonne c&f, they said.

Shipment was between March 1 and March 15, they said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)