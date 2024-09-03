Algeria bought at least 30,000 T corn in tender last week, traders say

Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have bought at least 30,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from either Argentina or Brazil in international tenders last week, European traders said on Monday.

Prices were unavailable.

International tenders from ONAB to purchase up to 120,000 tons of corn and 35,000 tons of feed barley had closed on Aug. 28. Results of the barley tender were unclear.

The corn was sought sourced from Brazil or Argentina only in three consignments of 30,000 to 40,000 tons with shipment by Sept. 30.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)