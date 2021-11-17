Algeria bought at least 600,000 tonnes milling wheat in tender, traders say

Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC purchased at least 600,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said in assessments on Wednesday.

This was similar to estimates made on Tuesday evening after the tender closed. But some estimates of tonnes bought were higher and more details are expected later.

Estimates of purchase price remained around $382.50 to $384 a tonne c&f, also the same as on Tuesday evening, traders said.

More detailed assessments of prices are also expected later.

Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

The wheat was sought for shipment in three periods from the main supply regions including Europe: in 2021 between Dec. 16-31, and in 2022 between Jan. 1-15 and Jan. 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris)