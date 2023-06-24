Algeria bought corn in tender, volume unclear – traders

Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have bought an unknown volume of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from Argentina in an international tender for up to 120,000 metric tons which closed on Thursday, European traders said on Friday.

It was believed to have been purchased in the high $270s a metric ton c&f.

But prices were regarded as high following a surge in Chicago corn futures this week, traders said. GRA/ ONAB was reported to have bought corn last week at around $260 a metric ton c&f.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Corn shipment in this week’s tender was sought in three 40,000 metric ton consignments, one for prompt shipment by July 15 at the latest and the others between July 15-31 and Aug. 1-15.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)