Algeria bought estimated 300,000 tonnes wheat in tender -trade

Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased about 300,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders estimated on Wednesday.

Initial unconfirmed trade estimates had put the purchase at about 240,000 tonnes and traders stressed the final total may still be different.

First assessments put prices paid at about $217 to $218 a tonne c&f. Traders said the main price level was $218 a tonne c&f.

The wheat was sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply countries, Sept. 1-15 and Sept. 16-30. If sourced from South America, shipment is between Aug. 1-15 and Aug. 16-31.

Algeria does not disclose the results of its tenders and purchase reports are based on trade assessments.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France.

In its last reported wheat tender on May 13, Algeria purchased around 500,000 tonnes at between $218 and $218.50 a tonne c&f.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz, editing by)