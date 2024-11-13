Algeria bought South American corn in tender, volume unclear

Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have bought an unknown volume of animal feed corn to be sourced from Argentina or Brazil in an international tender for up to 240,000 tons which closed on Friday, European traders said on Tuesday.

Some traders estimated at least two consignments together totalling about 80,000 tons were bought.

The tender sought corn sourced from Argentina or Brazil only for shipment in November in up to six consignments each of between 30,000 and 40,000 tons.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)