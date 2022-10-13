Algeria buys about 400,000 to 480,000 tonnes wheat in tender – traders

Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has bought about 400,000 tonnes to 480,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said in initial assessments.

Initial purchases reported were around $380 to $384 a tonne cost and freight (c&f) included, they said.

The wheat was optional origin but thought likely to be largely sourced from Russia, although at least one shipment may be sourced from France, traders said.

More detailed assessments of prices and tonnage bought are expected later.

The wheat was sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Nov. 1-15 and Nov. 16-30. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France. Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris)