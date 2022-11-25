Algeria buys durum wheat in tender -traders

Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased durum wheat in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

The volume bought was unclear. Trader estimates of the purchase on Thursday ranged between 300,000 and 450,000 tonnes.

Traders estimated prices at around $495 per tonne c&f for consignments in large panamax-sized bulk carriers and between $502 and $503 a tonne c&f for smaller handysize ships.

More detailed assessments of prices and tonnes bought are possible later.

Shipment was sought in three periods: Dec. 16-31, 2022, Jan. 1-15 and Jan. 16-31. Algeria does not disclose the results of its tenders and purchase reports are based on trade assessments.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)