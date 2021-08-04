Algeria buys milling wheat in tender – traders

Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has purchased optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Monday, European traders said in initial assessments on Wednesday.

Initial estimates of purchase price were around $320 to $323 a tonne c&f, traders said. More detailed assessments of prices are expected later.

Unconfirmed estimates of volumes bought started around 150,000 tonnes to 200,000 tonnes.

But it was unclear whether more would be bought. More details are also expected later.

The wheat was sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Sept. 1-15 and Sept. 16-30. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is between Aug. 1-15 and Aug. 16-31.

Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris )