Algeria buys milling wheat in tender – traders

Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has bought milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said in initial assessments.

Initial purchases reported were around $334.50 a tonne cost and freight (c&f) included, they said. Estimates of tonnage bought ranged between 510,000 tonnes to 600,000 tonnes.

Traders said a large part of the volume was expected to be sourced from the Black Sea region.

More detailed assessments prices and tonnage bought are expected later.

The wheat is sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: March 1-15 and March 15-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France. Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris)