Algeria buys wheat in tender from South America, Black Sea -traders

Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has started purchasing milling wheat expected to be sourced from South America and the Black Sea region in an international tender on Friday, European traders said in initial assessments.

No sales of French wheat were initially reported. The tender had closed on Thursday but had been postponed while Algerian authorities debated whether to accept French wheat, traders said.

Initial estimates of purchase price were around $348 to $350 a tonne c&f, traders said. More detailed assessments of prices are expected later.

Tonnage bought was unclear, they said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris)