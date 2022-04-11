Algeria could increase gas supply to Italy by 4 bcm/year – source

Recent News

  

Algeria is expected to supply Italy with an additional 4 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year at the most, an industry source told Reuters on Sunday.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is due in Algiers on Monday to discuss with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune energy and bilateral relations. Algeria has exported 21.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Italy in 2021.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

