Algeria gas flows to Italy cut by around 25% – ENI

Gas flows from Algeria to Italy have been cut by 25%, Italian energy group Eni said in a note on a platform of Italian energy exchange operator GME.

“Eni has been told by its Algerian supplier about a reduction of about 25% in gas supply to Italy. Eni will continue to monitor the issue,” it said.

The note was published late on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)