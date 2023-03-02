Algeria must double wheat output, president says

Algeria must double wheat output to reduce dependency on imports, President Abdulmadjid Tebboune said on Tuesday, partly by raising yields to 3 tonnes per hectare from the current 2 tonnes per hectare.

One of the world’s biggest wheat importers, Algeria pays an estimated $2.8 billion a year to bring in about 9 million tonnes of the grain, official figures show.

Tebboune said that disruptions to global grain markets showed that countries could not be truly independent without producing their own wheat.

Algeria’s produced 3.5 million tonnes of wheat in 2022, Agriculture Ministry figures show.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi Editing by Angus McDowall and David Goodman)