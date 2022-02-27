Algeria ready to support European gas partners in case of a “difficult situation” – Sonatrach

Recent News

  

27/02/2022

Algeria’s state oil and gas producer Sonatrach will remain a “reliable supplier” of natural gas to Europe and is ready to support its partners in the continent in case of a “difficult situation”, company CEO Toufik Hakkar said on Sunday.

“Additional gas supply, however, depends on the availability of excess volumes,” Hakkar said, according to the state news agency APS, in comments referring to fear of supply disruptions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Algeria sends gas to Europe through pipelines across the Mediterranean and on liquefied natural gas tanker vessels.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams)

