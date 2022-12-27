Algeria sets reference price for oil at $60 barrel through 2023/2025 -APS

Algeria has set the market price for crude oil at $70 a barrel through 2023-2025, state news agency (APS) said on Sunday, citing the 2023 budget approved earlier in the day by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The budget set the reference price for crude oil at $60 a barrel during the same period.

The North African country expects inflation to reach 5.1% and sees economic growth at 4.1% in 2023, APS said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Nayera Abdallah)