Algeria tenders again to buy up to 240,000 T of corn, traders say

Algerian state agency ONAB has issued a new international tender to purchase up to 240,000 metric tons of animal feed corn sourced from Argentina or Brazil only, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, Nov. 13, they said.

Corn shipment is sought in up to six consignments each of between 30,000 and 40,000 tons. Shipment is sought between Dec. 1-15.

The new tender was regarded as confirming an earlier report from traders that ONAB had bought only a relatively small volume in its previous tender for up to 240,000 tons of corn which closed last on Friday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)