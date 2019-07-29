Algeria tenders for nominal 50,000 tonnes milling wheat – trade

Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes but Algeria often buys considerably more in its tenders than the nominal volume sought.

The tender deadline is Tuesday, July 30, they said.

Offers must remain valid until Wednesday, July 31. Shipment was sought in two periods, Sept. 1-15 and Sept 16-30.

In its last reported milling wheat tender in early July, Algeria bought some 480,000 tonnes for shipment in August.

France, Algeria’s main supplier, was expected to face competition to fill the order from the Baltic Sea region and Romanian wheat, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)