Algeria tenders to buy nominal 50,000 tonnes soft milling wheat -traders

Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy soft milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Sunday.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes but Algeria often buys considerably more in its tenders than the nominal volume sought.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, Oct. 11, with offers having to remain valid until Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The wheat is sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Nov. 1-15 and Nov. 16-30.

If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)