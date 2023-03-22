Algeria tenders to buy up to 70,000 tonnes corn -traders

Algerian state agency ONAB has issued an international tender to purchase up to 70,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from Argentina or Brazil, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, March 21, they said.

Corn shipment is sought in two 35,000 tonne consignments, the first by April 30 at the latest and the second between May 1 and May 15.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)