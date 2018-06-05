Algeria wheat purchase totalled 180,000 tonnes -traders

Recent News

  

05/06/2018

Algeria’s state grains agency bought 180,000 tonnes of milling wheat in a tender last week, more than initially estimated, European traders said.

OAIC’s purchase was previously estimated at 90,000-120,000 tonnes.

Traders also gave a wider price range than initially for the purchase, at around $228-$230 a tonne, including cost and freight, versus a previous estimate of $229-$230.

The origin of the wheat is optional but likely to be sourced from France, according to traders.

OAIC, one of the world’s biggest grain importers, does not disclose details of its tenders.

The tender, which closed last Thursday, called for shipment in the first half of July. It was the second time OAIC had sought wheat for July.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Valerie Parent, writing by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

