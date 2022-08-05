Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Algeria’s oil output to reach 1.57mln bpd in Sept, says energy minister

Algeria’s oil output to reach 1.57mln bpd in Sept, says energy minister

in Oil & Companies News 05/08/2022

Algerian oil production in September will rise to 1.57 million barrells per day (bpd), Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab told state television on Wednesday after a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to raise their output goal by 100,000 bpd.

The group, collectively known as OPEC+, had been increasing production by about 430,000-650,000 bpd a month but has struggled to hit full targets because most members have already exhausted their output potential.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad, Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by David Goodman)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software