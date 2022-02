Algeria signed a deal on Thursday to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to Greece’s DEPA, state energy producer Sonatrach said in a statement.

A long-term sale and purchase contract with DEPA has also been extended, Sonatrach said, without indicating the volumes contracted.

Algeria is the top LNG supplier in the Greek market.

Source: Reuters (Reporting Lamine Chikhi, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)