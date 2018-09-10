Alibra opens Athens office

London-based Alibra Shipping Ltd is pleased to announce the launch of Alibra Hellas, a new office in Athens that will give the shipbroking company a new base from which to focus on the dry cargo market.

Alibra Hellas was formally launched with a reception on the August 31 at the second annual Mare Forum in Mykonos, Greece, which was attended by a number of high-profile shipowners and industry figures and sponsored by Alibra.

The new office will operate under the name Alibra Shipping Hellas.

Founder and CEO, Giuseppe Rosano says:

“Any expansion I look at is always with the view to finding the right people who share the same ethos that we have always held at our headquarters in London – that is, providing a tailored service that meets the individual needs of each client. This expansion will allow us to deliver this approach from both our offices”

The Athens office based in Glyfada, will initially focus on Handy & Supra/Ultramax dry cargo chartering with a transition to provide a broad spectrum of services in the future. Alibra London’s existing dry presence already boasts a wide array of concluded business from solid A+ clients ranging from the Supramax sector through to Newcastlemax tonnage.

“Conventional Wet & Dry is what we do, with a twist here and there. I feel that a broker needs to have the freedom to work interchangeably as his/her career develops. I just cannot imagine working in the same, repetitive market for 15-10, I can only compare this to being locked in a cage” says owner Giuseppe Rosano, an industry veteran of 27 years.

The Athens office will be headed up by dry cargo broker Stefanos Makris, former managing director of Lightship in Athens. Mr Rosano added:

“I am delighted that Stefanos Makris has joined Alibra, he brings with him a vast wealth of experience as a dry cargo broker and as an individual, I am confident that he will add tremendous value to Alibra Hellas. This addition was always on the cards, it was only a matter of time. I have known Stefanos for 27 years, and I would say we have a good understanding of each other by now”

Mr Makris will oversee a team of five brokers, who will join Alibra mid-September.

