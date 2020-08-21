All Baltic ports post decline in January-July cargo traffic

All major Baltic seaports registered a decline in cargo traffic for January-July 2020, writes LETA, according to figures released by the Klaipeda port authority.

Klaipeda remained the largest port in the Baltics in terms of cargo traffic and held onto its number-four position among all ports on the eastern Baltic coast.

The Lithuanian port handled 25.919 million tons of cargo during the seven months, down 5.5% year-on-year.

Riga posted a 26.9% drop to 13.665 million tons. Ventspils saw its cargo volumes plunge by 41.5% to 7.826 million tons, and Liepaja recorded a 13% decrease to 3.548 million tons.

Throughput at Lithuania’s Butinge oil terminal fell by 20.5% year-on-year to 4.453 million tons of crude.

The Port of Tallinn’s cargo handling data for January-July are not yet available. Figures from the Estonian statistics office show that the country’s ports handled a total of around 21.6 million tons of cargo during the seven months, down by 0.1 million tons year-on-year.

Three Russian ports maintained their tonnage lead over all other ports in the eastern part of the Baltic Sea, with cargo volumes down by 1.4% to 61.202 million tons in Ust Luga, down by 11.1% to 31.771 million tons in Primorsk and down by 1.5% to 34.581 million tons in Saint Petersburg.

The port of Kaliningrad registered a 5.8% decline to 6.279 million tons for January-July.

