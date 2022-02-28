‘Allocation of Chittagong port development fund should come from CPA’s income’

The Chittagong Port Development and Research Council (CPDRC) has suggested that the port’s development funds should come from its own income.

Addressing a meeting of the CPDRC on Saturday in the city, leaders of the council also pressed for building the Patenga Terminal and Bay Terminal immediately to facilitate transshipment by India.

CPDRC President Com-modore M Jobaier Hossain presided over the meeting, held at Chattogram Press Club hall.

Speaking at the meeting, the CPDRC leaders stressed that a percentage of income from the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) should be allocated for the development of Chattogram city and the port itself.

Commodore Jobaier Hossain said that carrying of export and import goods by container started at the Chittagong Sea Port in 1977.

Presently, the port is handling more than 3.2 million (32 lakh) TEUs or twenty-foot equivalent units of containers per year, he said.

Despite a remarkable increase in handling of containers by the port, he said, development of new infrastructure at the port did not take place as per requirement.

“We call upon the government to build the Patenga Terminal and Bay Terminal immediately. Chittagong Port needs truck terminals and new roads to carry (the growing amount of) goods from the jetty,” he mentioned.

He also said that after completing construction work of the Bay Terminal and Patenga Terminal, skilled operators should be appointed at the two new terminals to operate those.

Stressing the need to expedite capital dredging of the River Karnaphuli, Commodore Jobaier said capital dredging of the river is very important to save it and also to save the Chittagong Port.

“There are huge allegations (of irregularities) in appointment at the CPA. The government should ensure the appointment of people of Chattogram at the CPA. The container handling process and other operations of the CPA should be automated,” he further said.

The CPDRC leader said, “We propose that the CPA build special jetties from Sitakunda to Barobkunda (to ensure smooth handling of cargoes) for Mirsarai Economic Zone (MEZ).”

He added that the CPDRC will continue to work for development of the sea port as well as the port city.

CPDRC General Secretary Advocate Mahfujur Rahman Khan moderated the meeting.

Source: Financial Express