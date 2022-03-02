Alphaliner integrates advanced data analytics in its online platform

Alphaliner, pioneer and leading provider of in-depth analysis to the liner shipping industry combined with advanced solutions for liner shipping professionals, has announced several key updates to its platform.

For more advanced data analysis, Alphaliner is now providing Application Programming Interface (or API) services. Alphaliner’s APIs let users access the most recent and accurate raw data on global liner services if they need to perform customized analysis with auto-populating data options. APIs can be further integrated in various BI softwares and offer a wide array of input parameters as standard for a full control of raw data by the user.

Alphaliner has also released an upgraded Service Extract module, providing a quick and up-to-date overview of all liner services. The module allows users to receive custom exports on demand and provides them control over data access, extensive collaboration options, as well as full integration within the Alphaliner ecosystem.

Along with the Service Extract module, Alphaliner has also announced the release of an Extended Services Search engine. It provides its users with wider search options, quick sorting options, as well as access to data archives of past services which are no longer active.

Alphaliner is also releasing a new module, called AXSInsights. AXSInsights includes various pre-set analyses prepared by Alphaliner covering a wide array of market indicators, such as orderbook stats, inactive fleet overview, charter rates and more. Alphaliner’s new module includes virtually unlimited possibilities to create new visuals for a shipping professional to easily see what’s usually hidden behind raw numbers.

“In the age of Big Data, we at Alphaliner are constantly striving to provide our clients with new and reliable ways to read into the ever-growing datasets”, said Steve Fletcher, CCO at Alphaliner. “With our latest updates and module releases, our users will have the most powerful set of tools on the market, giving them full control of their data, as well as a seamless integration with any in-house systems they’re currently employing. Our experience of over 10 years mastering APIs is key for innovating and redefining shipping software as a service for our clients.”

Source: Alphaliner